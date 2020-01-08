5412 W Elgin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Highly desired Chandler Home located on quiet street featuring an open floorplan with 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage + RV Gate, Spacious Family/Great Room, Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances including Double Oven & Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Vaulted Ceilings, Master Suite w/Large Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub and Shower, Fireplace, 2-Tone Interior Paint, Ceiling Fans w/Lights, Window Shutters, Sunscreens, Updated Fixtures & Hardware, Lots of Extra Storage Space, Tile & Wood Laminate Flooring, N/S exposure with French Doors opening up to the Resort Style Backyard with Huge Covered Patio, Pergola, Swimming Pool & SPA and Citrus to Relax & Entertain. Close to Everything Exciting - Kyrene Schools, Parks, Golfing, Shopping, Dining & EZ access to Freeways - Must See!