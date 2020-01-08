All apartments in Chandler
5412 W Elgin Street
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

5412 W Elgin Street

5412 West Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

5412 West Elgin Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly desired Chandler Home located on quiet street featuring an open floorplan with 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage + RV Gate, Spacious Family/Great Room, Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances including Double Oven & Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Vaulted Ceilings, Master Suite w/Large Walk-in Closet, Dual Sinks, Separate Tub and Shower, Fireplace, 2-Tone Interior Paint, Ceiling Fans w/Lights, Window Shutters, Sunscreens, Updated Fixtures & Hardware, Lots of Extra Storage Space, Tile & Wood Laminate Flooring, N/S exposure with French Doors opening up to the Resort Style Backyard with Huge Covered Patio, Pergola, Swimming Pool & SPA and Citrus to Relax & Entertain. Close to Everything Exciting - Kyrene Schools, Parks, Golfing, Shopping, Dining & EZ access to Freeways - Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 W Elgin Street have any available units?
5412 W Elgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 W Elgin Street have?
Some of 5412 W Elgin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 W Elgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5412 W Elgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 W Elgin Street pet-friendly?
No, 5412 W Elgin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5412 W Elgin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5412 W Elgin Street offers parking.
Does 5412 W Elgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 W Elgin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 W Elgin Street have a pool?
Yes, 5412 W Elgin Street has a pool.
Does 5412 W Elgin Street have accessible units?
No, 5412 W Elgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 W Elgin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 W Elgin Street has units with dishwashers.
