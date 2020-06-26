All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 5222 S MILLER Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5222 S MILLER Place
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

5222 S MILLER Place

5222 South Miller Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5222 South Miller Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Model perfect, 4 BR + den, 3.5 BA, 3 car garage CUL-DE-SAC home in the upscale, exclusive, gated-community of Valencia by T.W. Lewis. Resort-style backyard features huge BBQ island (gas plumbed), inviting pool, & travertine pavers. Recently remodeled w/ all new light fixtures, ceiling fans, & interior paint. Great room floor plan w/ separate formal living room. Gourmet kitchen features GRANITE countertops, GAS range, & S/S Appliances. Master retreat features 2 walk-in closets, jetted soaking tub, & snail shower. One of the additional bedrooms is EN SUITE & the other 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Located within the award winning Chandler School District, Tenants to pay for professional pool, landscaping, & pest control at $250 a month. Landlord will choose vendors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 S MILLER Place have any available units?
5222 S MILLER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 S MILLER Place have?
Some of 5222 S MILLER Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 S MILLER Place currently offering any rent specials?
5222 S MILLER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 S MILLER Place pet-friendly?
No, 5222 S MILLER Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5222 S MILLER Place offer parking?
Yes, 5222 S MILLER Place offers parking.
Does 5222 S MILLER Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222 S MILLER Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 S MILLER Place have a pool?
Yes, 5222 S MILLER Place has a pool.
Does 5222 S MILLER Place have accessible units?
No, 5222 S MILLER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 S MILLER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5222 S MILLER Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College