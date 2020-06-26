5222 S MILLER Place

Amenities

Model perfect, 4 BR + den, 3.5 BA, 3 car garage CUL-DE-SAC home in the upscale, exclusive, gated-community of Valencia by T.W. Lewis. Resort-style backyard features huge BBQ island (gas plumbed), inviting pool, & travertine pavers. Recently remodeled w/ all new light fixtures, ceiling fans, & interior paint. Great room floor plan w/ separate formal living room. Gourmet kitchen features GRANITE countertops, GAS range, & S/S Appliances. Master retreat features 2 walk-in closets, jetted soaking tub, & snail shower. One of the additional bedrooms is EN SUITE & the other 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Located within the award winning Chandler School District, Tenants to pay for professional pool, landscaping, & pest control at $250 a month. Landlord will choose vendors.