5220 W Glenview Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home in the desirable Chandler neighborhood of Twelve Oaks! Excellent location- close to Intel, shopping, and dining. Quick access to the 202, 101, and I-10 freeways. Top-rated Kyrene Elementary and Tempe Union High School districts. Great room opens to updated kitchen with breakfast bar. Master features double sinks and walk-in closet. Fresh and neutral interior paint, ceiling fans, updated light fixtures, and white wood blinds throughout. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, range, washer, and dryer included. Two car garage with cabinets perfect for storage. Great curb appeal! Exterior newly painted. New landscaping, including pavers in backyard. North/South exposure. New AC unit. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!



-No pets or smoking allowed.

-Application fee of $45 per adult.

-Applicants are subject to credit and background check.

-Security deposit is $1,550.