Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

5220 W Glenview Pl

5220 West Glenview Place · No Longer Available
Location

5220 West Glenview Place, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home in the desirable Chandler neighborhood of Twelve Oaks! Excellent location- close to Intel, shopping, and dining. Quick access to the 202, 101, and I-10 freeways. Top-rated Kyrene Elementary and Tempe Union High School districts. Great room opens to updated kitchen with breakfast bar. Master features double sinks and walk-in closet. Fresh and neutral interior paint, ceiling fans, updated light fixtures, and white wood blinds throughout. Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, range, washer, and dryer included. Two car garage with cabinets perfect for storage. Great curb appeal! Exterior newly painted. New landscaping, including pavers in backyard. North/South exposure. New AC unit. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

-No pets or smoking allowed.
-Application fee of $45 per adult.
-Applicants are subject to credit and background check.
-Security deposit is $1,550.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 W Glenview Pl have any available units?
5220 W Glenview Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 W Glenview Pl have?
Some of 5220 W Glenview Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 W Glenview Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5220 W Glenview Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 W Glenview Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5220 W Glenview Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5220 W Glenview Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5220 W Glenview Pl offers parking.
Does 5220 W Glenview Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 W Glenview Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 W Glenview Pl have a pool?
No, 5220 W Glenview Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5220 W Glenview Pl have accessible units?
No, 5220 W Glenview Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 W Glenview Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 W Glenview Pl has units with dishwashers.
