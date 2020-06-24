All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 507 E Tonto Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
507 E Tonto Dr
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

507 E Tonto Dr

507 East Tonto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

507 East Tonto Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Pinelake Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
507 E Tonto Dr Available 06/21/19 Beautiful Home in Lake Community! - Beautiful single story home in the lake community of Pinelake Estates. This property includes 3 bedrooms plus office and 2 1/2 bathrooms with 10-foot ceilings. Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops, large master suite (walk-in closet), dining room, living room and family room (fireplace) all with lake views. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, office and family room, plantation shutters, hardwood floors and tile (no carpet). Newly updated showers and paint throughout. Fenced backyard with private pool. *Landscape and Pool service provided
Property Available 6/21/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $2575
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&Rs and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4904320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 E Tonto Dr have any available units?
507 E Tonto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 E Tonto Dr have?
Some of 507 E Tonto Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 E Tonto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
507 E Tonto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E Tonto Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 E Tonto Dr is pet friendly.
Does 507 E Tonto Dr offer parking?
No, 507 E Tonto Dr does not offer parking.
Does 507 E Tonto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 E Tonto Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E Tonto Dr have a pool?
Yes, 507 E Tonto Dr has a pool.
Does 507 E Tonto Dr have accessible units?
No, 507 E Tonto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E Tonto Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 E Tonto Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College