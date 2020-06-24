Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly

507 E Tonto Dr Available 06/21/19 Beautiful Home in Lake Community! - Beautiful single story home in the lake community of Pinelake Estates. This property includes 3 bedrooms plus office and 2 1/2 bathrooms with 10-foot ceilings. Upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops, large master suite (walk-in closet), dining room, living room and family room (fireplace) all with lake views. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, office and family room, plantation shutters, hardwood floors and tile (no carpet). Newly updated showers and paint throughout. Fenced backyard with private pool. *Landscape and Pool service provided

Property Available 6/21/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $2575

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&Rs and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



No Pets Allowed



