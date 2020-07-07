All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4836 East Thunderbird Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4836 East Thunderbird Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

4836 East Thunderbird Drive

4836 East Thunderbird Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4836 East Thunderbird Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and open 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home in Chandler! Gorgeous upgraded wood-look tile and new carpet! Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet. Low maintenance landscaping. 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 East Thunderbird Drive have any available units?
4836 East Thunderbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4836 East Thunderbird Drive have?
Some of 4836 East Thunderbird Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4836 East Thunderbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4836 East Thunderbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 East Thunderbird Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4836 East Thunderbird Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4836 East Thunderbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4836 East Thunderbird Drive offers parking.
Does 4836 East Thunderbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4836 East Thunderbird Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 East Thunderbird Drive have a pool?
No, 4836 East Thunderbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4836 East Thunderbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 4836 East Thunderbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 East Thunderbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4836 East Thunderbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College