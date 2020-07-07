4836 East Thunderbird Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249 Sun Groves
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious and open 4 bedrooms and 2 bath home in Chandler! Gorgeous upgraded wood-look tile and new carpet! Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar! Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet. Low maintenance landscaping. 2-car garage and laundry room with washer and dryer! Close to great food and entertainment!
Fee Structure: - Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable) - $50 application fee per adult (18+) - $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions) - $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move - 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated) - 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee - Renters Insurance Required
ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
