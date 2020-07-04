4830 W. Tulsa St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom/2Bath/2 Car garage with Pool. Formal dining and living area, an open kitchen and family room with gas fireplace. Large Master Bedroom with bathroom that has separate tub and shower. Backyard has a covered patio and a sparkling pool.



Major Crossroads: Chandler Blvd & Rural Rd



Near: Desert Breeze Park, 101 , 202 , I-10, and Chandler Fashion Mall.



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***