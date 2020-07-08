All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
481 South Forest Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:07 PM

481 South Forest Drive

481 South Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

481 South Forest Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226
Monte Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances and fixtures, oven with glass cook top, generous sized island. Extra Den can be a bedroom with no closet or office. Low maintenance all tile home. Beautiful new custom made shutters in kitchen nook and adjoined living area. New Kitchen Nook Chandelier, Dining room Chandelier and entry lighting. Remodeled backyard with full kitchen (grill, burner, sink/faucet); Artificial Turf, pavers, stoned and tiled island and eating bar, low to no maintenance and stoned patio pillars. Security system access. New luxury front mahogany door with speak easy and Double Patio Anderson French doors newly painted. Whole home and garage freshly painted. Best Kyrene schools around the corner connected to both elementary and middle schools. Very quiet neighborhood. Less than 1 mile from Intel. In the middle of both shopping meccas Chandler Mall and Ahwatukee.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 South Forest Drive have any available units?
481 South Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 South Forest Drive have?
Some of 481 South Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 South Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
481 South Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 South Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 South Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 481 South Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 481 South Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 481 South Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 South Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 South Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 481 South Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 481 South Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 481 South Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 481 South Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 481 South Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

