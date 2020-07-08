All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4791 W Toledo St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4791 W Toledo St.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

4791 W Toledo St.

4791 West Toledo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4791 West Toledo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Wild Tree

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath in core Chandler area near Intel - Tenant Occupied Property not available to show until January 2nd, 2020

Wonderful quiet location walking distance to Intel on Chandler Blvd, in a great family friendly neighborhood. Excellent Kyrene schools and Corona Del Sol High School. Close to stores and bowling. Big rooms. Vaulted ceilings. Openbackyard and desert front-yard. Brand new carpet and brand new paint.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now.

(RLNE3737149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4791 W Toledo St. have any available units?
4791 W Toledo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 4791 W Toledo St. currently offering any rent specials?
4791 W Toledo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4791 W Toledo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4791 W Toledo St. is pet friendly.
Does 4791 W Toledo St. offer parking?
No, 4791 W Toledo St. does not offer parking.
Does 4791 W Toledo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4791 W Toledo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4791 W Toledo St. have a pool?
No, 4791 W Toledo St. does not have a pool.
Does 4791 W Toledo St. have accessible units?
No, 4791 W Toledo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4791 W Toledo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4791 W Toledo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4791 W Toledo St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4791 W Toledo St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College