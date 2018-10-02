Amenities

4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 Available 08/17/20 Luxurious Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in Serenity Shores - This condo has been set up for specifically for guests. You won't find personal belongings in the unit. Condo includes two bedrooms that feature walk in closets. Large kitchen, living room, dining room, two bathrooms, two car garage. Desert Serenity is perfect for couples, families looking to escape to the Valley of the Sun for a long term stays or those relocating, remodeling a home. This condo requires a 30 day stay/



Master bedroom features an attached bathroom & private patio. Master bathroom includes a private water closet, large glass shower, soaking tub and dual sinks. The bedroom also includes a walk in closet. Queen size bed. Linens are provided.



Guest Bedroom is large and roomy with linens! Features direct access to the second bathroom. Full size bed.



Guest bathroom. Easy access gorgeous tiled shower, toilet & sink. Dual access, from the main living area or direct access from the second bedroom.



Kitchen: Fully stocked & ready for your long term stay. Large French door refrigerator, oven, coffee pot, microwave, toaster, dishwasher, pots, pans, and other items to prepare meals.



Living room: Features a pull out sofa. Large spacious & direct access to a large patio to enjoy your coffee while watching the sunrise.



2 Car Garage. All vehicles must park in the garage. No parking on the driveway or in the street. There are a few community parking spots around, but highly recommend limiting to 2 vehicles that can fit in a standard garage.



Washer & dryer in unit (Not pictured, but brand new)



Community swimming pool & Spa.



Community Gym.



Community Grill



Condo located in private gated community. .



No mailbox access is provided. Tenant must arrange for a POBOX during stay.



2020 Rates:



July - September $1700month

Oct - DEC $2500/month



Tenant responsible for Electric & City Tax of 1.5% of rent.



Rent includes CABLE/WIFI/WATER/SEWER/GAS



Current Availability: Mid August - December.



No Pets Allowed



