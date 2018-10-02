All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078

4777 Southwest Fulton Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4777 Southwest Fulton Ranch Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fulton Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 Available 08/17/20 Luxurious Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in Serenity Shores - This condo has been set up for specifically for guests. You won't find personal belongings in the unit. Condo includes two bedrooms that feature walk in closets. Large kitchen, living room, dining room, two bathrooms, two car garage. Desert Serenity is perfect for couples, families looking to escape to the Valley of the Sun for a long term stays or those relocating, remodeling a home. This condo requires a 30 day stay/

Master bedroom features an attached bathroom & private patio. Master bathroom includes a private water closet, large glass shower, soaking tub and dual sinks. The bedroom also includes a walk in closet. Queen size bed. Linens are provided.

Guest Bedroom is large and roomy with linens! Features direct access to the second bathroom. Full size bed.

Guest bathroom. Easy access gorgeous tiled shower, toilet & sink. Dual access, from the main living area or direct access from the second bedroom.

Kitchen: Fully stocked & ready for your long term stay. Large French door refrigerator, oven, coffee pot, microwave, toaster, dishwasher, pots, pans, and other items to prepare meals.

Living room: Features a pull out sofa. Large spacious & direct access to a large patio to enjoy your coffee while watching the sunrise.

2 Car Garage. All vehicles must park in the garage. No parking on the driveway or in the street. There are a few community parking spots around, but highly recommend limiting to 2 vehicles that can fit in a standard garage.

Washer & dryer in unit (Not pictured, but brand new)

Community swimming pool & Spa.

Community Gym.

Community Grill

Condo located in private gated community. .

No mailbox access is provided. Tenant must arrange for a POBOX during stay.

2020 Rates:

July - September $1700month
Oct - DEC $2500/month

Tenant responsible for Electric & City Tax of 1.5% of rent.

Rent includes CABLE/WIFI/WATER/SEWER/GAS

Current Availability: Mid August - December.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 have any available units?
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 have?
Some of 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 currently offering any rent specials?
4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 pet-friendly?
No, 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 offer parking?
Yes, 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 does offer parking.
Does 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 have a pool?
Yes, 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 has a pool.
Does 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 have accessible units?
No, 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4777 S Fulton Ranch Boulevard 2078 has units with dishwashers.
