Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool pool table internet access

EXTRAORDINARY WATERFRONT OFFERING EXPANSIVE LAKE VIEWS! Once you enter this home you will not want to leave!! 4 Bedroom Bath sleep 8 to 10 people ! Home is off Ocotillo Lake and features a pool that looks like it rolls right into the lake! Enjoy taking a swim and then come inside for a round of pool at the pool table. Each room has its own tv. Two of the TV's are wifi ready! Wifi internet , cable, utilities included! This is a dream vacation home! Please call for weekly rates and seasonal rates. ** One Week Minimum* $2550 to $6000 per month depending on time of year and length of stay Weekly Rate $1500 to $7000 depending on time of year Monthly Stays tax is 1.5% For stays less then 30 days tax rate is 14.17%Non refundable cleaning fee of $350 applies to all stays