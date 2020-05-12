4667 W Harrison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

No Application Fees! This is a very nice single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Chandler home on a corner lot. This home features tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Large living room with plenty of natural light and wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area with outside and patio access. Large kitchen includes dining nook, granite counter tops, ceramic top electric range with upgraded hood, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes closet with organizer shelves, double sinks and subway tile shower. Washing machine and dryer included. Easy to maintain desert landscaping and wood deck in backyard. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work.