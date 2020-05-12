All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4667 W Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4667 W Harrison Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

4667 W Harrison Street

4667 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4667 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
No Application Fees! This is a very nice single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Chandler home on a corner lot. This home features tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Large living room with plenty of natural light and wood burning fireplace. Separate dining area with outside and patio access. Large kitchen includes dining nook, granite counter tops, ceramic top electric range with upgraded hood, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes closet with organizer shelves, double sinks and subway tile shower. Washing machine and dryer included. Easy to maintain desert landscaping and wood deck in backyard. Community pool and spa offers all of the fun with none of the work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4667 W Harrison Street have any available units?
4667 W Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4667 W Harrison Street have?
Some of 4667 W Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4667 W Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
4667 W Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 W Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 4667 W Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4667 W Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 4667 W Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 4667 W Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4667 W Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 W Harrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 4667 W Harrison Street has a pool.
Does 4667 W Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 4667 W Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4667 W Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4667 W Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College