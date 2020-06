4621 S GREYTHORNE Way

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LAKE COMMUNITIES OF CHANDLER - OCOTILLO LAKES. CORNER LOT SINGLE LEVEL HOME! LANDSCAPE INCLUDED! NEW KITCHEN ITEMS INCLUDE TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SINK & FAUCET, BRUSHED NICKLE LIGHT FIXTURES & STAINLESS APPLIANCES! SPACIOUS FORMAL DINING & LIVING HAVE NEW RICH WOOD GRAIN LAMINATE FLOORING & NEW LIGHTING THOUGHOUT! NEW FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO COVERED PATIO AND GRASSY BACKYARD. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE NEWER CARPETING/CEILING FANS/LIGHTING. BATHS HAVE NEW GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORING, TOILETS, FAUCETS, SINKS & LIGHTING. NEW BLINDS INSTALLED ON ALL WINDOWS. 2X6 FRAMING-ENERGY EFFICIENT CONSTR. CLOSE TO 101/202 LOOPS, & INTEL. YOU WILL HAVE GOLF, RESTAURANT/PRO SHOP.