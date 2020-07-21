All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4592 W DUBLIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4592 W DUBLIN Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4592 W DUBLIN Street

4592 West Dublin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

4592 West Dublin Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
NO FURTHER SHOWINGS. APPLICANTS HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED.Come see this home before it goes. This is a three bedroom house with three baths. Spanish tile through along with all the appliances you could need, including the washer and dryer. This home also has a small backyard to enjoy some gardening or just a relaxing time with friends and family under the covered patio. *** No cats. Dogs only. Tenant to pay 1.5% of rent for TPT with rent each month. Tenant to verify any and all listing information to include schools.****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4592 W DUBLIN Street have any available units?
4592 W DUBLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4592 W DUBLIN Street have?
Some of 4592 W DUBLIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4592 W DUBLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4592 W DUBLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4592 W DUBLIN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4592 W DUBLIN Street is pet friendly.
Does 4592 W DUBLIN Street offer parking?
No, 4592 W DUBLIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 4592 W DUBLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4592 W DUBLIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4592 W DUBLIN Street have a pool?
No, 4592 W DUBLIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 4592 W DUBLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 4592 W DUBLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4592 W DUBLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4592 W DUBLIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College