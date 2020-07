Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

5 Bed 3 Bath Over 2800'' feet in Chandler with 3 Car Garage. Below Comps Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - 4515 E Peach Tree DR, Chandler, AZ 85249.



Subdivision: SUN GROVES,



DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS RARE OPPORTINITY TO LEASE THIS FIVE BEDROOM IN CHNADLER. THIS HOME HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND A THREE CAR GARAGE, GREAT LOCTION JUST OFF HUNT HWY.



SORRY, NO PETS. Text Ryan for more info 602-400-5090



Cross Streets: VAL VISTA/HUNT Directions: GO W. ON HUNT GO TO HILLCREST, TAKE A RIGHT, GO TO FIRESTONE TAKE A LEFT, TAKE THE NEXT RIGHT TO PEACH TREE TAKE A LEFT.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3743994)