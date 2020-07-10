All apartments in Chandler
445 S. Washington St Unit A
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

445 S. Washington St Unit A

445 S Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

445 S Washington St, Chandler, AZ 85225
Downtown Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1034 Sq. Ft. Duplex - Newly remodeled! 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Duplex with fresh paint and brand new carpet. Luxurious, French entry way door with embedded integral blinds. Open floor plan with bright windows for lots of daylight. Grey, tile wood flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and glamorous chandelier make this a dream kitchen. Upgraded ceiling fans and light. Elegant white stone pillars create an open and sophisticated space, perfect for entertaining. Spacious closets and lighted ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom suite opens up to backyard patio.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Refrigerator, Stove,Microwave and Washer/Dryer included
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE5834415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 S. Washington St Unit A have any available units?
445 S. Washington St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 S. Washington St Unit A have?
Some of 445 S. Washington St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 S. Washington St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
445 S. Washington St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 S. Washington St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 S. Washington St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 445 S. Washington St Unit A offer parking?
No, 445 S. Washington St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 445 S. Washington St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 S. Washington St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 S. Washington St Unit A have a pool?
No, 445 S. Washington St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 445 S. Washington St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 445 S. Washington St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 445 S. Washington St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 S. Washington St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

