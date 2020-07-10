445 S. Washington St Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1034 Sq. Ft. Duplex - Newly remodeled! 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Duplex with fresh paint and brand new carpet. Luxurious, French entry way door with embedded integral blinds. Open floor plan with bright windows for lots of daylight. Grey, tile wood flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances and glamorous chandelier make this a dream kitchen. Upgraded ceiling fans and light. Elegant white stone pillars create an open and sophisticated space, perfect for entertaining. Spacious closets and lighted ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom suite opens up to backyard patio.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Refrigerator, Stove,Microwave and Washer/Dryer included

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



