4350 S PECAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful executive home in gated community of Watermark at Ocotillo. Spacious 4,424 sq ft, 5 Bed/3.5 bath, 3 car garage, separate office and huge upstairs bonus room. Master Bedroom on first level, vaulted family room with fireplace opens to Kitchen. Large dine in kitchen has stainless professional Viking appliances, 48'' gas cooktop, 48'' refrigerator, and beverage cooler, granite counters, large eat at island. Separate formal dining opens to courtyard w/outdoor gas fireplace and fountain. Heated lap pool/spa, lush backyard w/large BBQ and expansive covered patios. Close to best schools, shopping and restaurants. Ocotillo Golf and Village Health Club around the corner. Must see!