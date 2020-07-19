All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4350 S PECAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4350 S PECAN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4350 S PECAN Drive

4350 South Pecan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4350 South Pecan Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful executive home in gated community of Watermark at Ocotillo. Spacious 4,424 sq ft, 5 Bed/3.5 bath, 3 car garage, separate office and huge upstairs bonus room. Master Bedroom on first level, vaulted family room with fireplace opens to Kitchen. Large dine in kitchen has stainless professional Viking appliances, 48'' gas cooktop, 48'' refrigerator, and beverage cooler, granite counters, large eat at island. Separate formal dining opens to courtyard w/outdoor gas fireplace and fountain. Heated lap pool/spa, lush backyard w/large BBQ and expansive covered patios. Close to best schools, shopping and restaurants. Ocotillo Golf and Village Health Club around the corner. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 S PECAN Drive have any available units?
4350 S PECAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350 S PECAN Drive have?
Some of 4350 S PECAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 S PECAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4350 S PECAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 S PECAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4350 S PECAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4350 S PECAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4350 S PECAN Drive offers parking.
Does 4350 S PECAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350 S PECAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 S PECAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4350 S PECAN Drive has a pool.
Does 4350 S PECAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4350 S PECAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 S PECAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4350 S PECAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College