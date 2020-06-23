All apartments in Chandler
431 W LOCUST Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:21 AM

431 W LOCUST Drive

431 West Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

431 West Locust Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Excellent location for this beautiful fully furnished single level home in Fox Crossings neighborhood. The house is minutes walk from Basha Elementary School and Hamilton High School. This area of south Chandler has easy access to the 202 & 101 freeways with high rated schools and all services you will need within a few miles radius. Additionally, it offers only minutes commute to several technology companies such as Intel, Honeywell, Microchip, Avnet, Infusionsoft and other great companies. Entertainers dream home with a large paved resort style backyard w/ custom Heated pebble tech pool, built-in propane grill and ice chest. Other features: Speakers throughout the house and yard, 3 car garage, high ceilings, large bedrooms. 4th bedroom can be used as den/office. Broker/owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 W LOCUST Drive have any available units?
431 W LOCUST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 W LOCUST Drive have?
Some of 431 W LOCUST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 W LOCUST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 W LOCUST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 W LOCUST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 431 W LOCUST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 431 W LOCUST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 431 W LOCUST Drive offers parking.
Does 431 W LOCUST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 W LOCUST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 W LOCUST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 431 W LOCUST Drive has a pool.
Does 431 W LOCUST Drive have accessible units?
No, 431 W LOCUST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 431 W LOCUST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 431 W LOCUST Drive has units with dishwashers.
