431 W LOCUST Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Excellent location for this beautiful fully furnished single level home in Fox Crossings neighborhood. The house is minutes walk from Basha Elementary School and Hamilton High School. This area of south Chandler has easy access to the 202 & 101 freeways with high rated schools and all services you will need within a few miles radius. Additionally, it offers only minutes commute to several technology companies such as Intel, Honeywell, Microchip, Avnet, Infusionsoft and other great companies. Entertainers dream home with a large paved resort style backyard w/ custom Heated pebble tech pool, built-in propane grill and ice chest. Other features: Speakers throughout the house and yard, 3 car garage, high ceilings, large bedrooms. 4th bedroom can be used as den/office. Broker/owner.