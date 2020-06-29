419 W. Knox Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo close to Downtown Chandler (Arizona Ave and Warner area) - This 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan. Is in the perfect location Arizona Ave and Warner. Really close to downtown Chandler. It's a one story condo with detached garage. It has a large kitchen and breakfast nook with a cute back patio area. Fresh paint and new carpet in bedroom. The living room has pergo wood flooring. Tile in the hall and kitchen area. Comes with a washer and dryer too!! Please call Julie at 480-966-2170 or apply at www.sundialaz.com



Security Deposit is $900, Application Fee is $20 ea applicant. Pet fee $300 non-refundable (only 1 pet allowed under 40lbs full grown) Resident pays for all the utilities.



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 625. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason



