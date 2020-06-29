All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

419 W. Knox Rd.

419 West Knox Road · No Longer Available
Location

419 West Knox Road, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo close to Downtown Chandler (Arizona Ave and Warner area) - This 2 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan. Is in the perfect location Arizona Ave and Warner. Really close to downtown Chandler. It's a one story condo with detached garage. It has a large kitchen and breakfast nook with a cute back patio area. Fresh paint and new carpet in bedroom. The living room has pergo wood flooring. Tile in the hall and kitchen area. Comes with a washer and dryer too!! Please call Julie at 480-966-2170 or apply at www.sundialaz.com

Security Deposit is $900, Application Fee is $20 ea applicant. Pet fee $300 non-refundable (only 1 pet allowed under 40lbs full grown) Resident pays for all the utilities.

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 625. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant. 12 month lease minimum.

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason

(RLNE5411752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 W. Knox Rd. have any available units?
419 W. Knox Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 W. Knox Rd. have?
Some of 419 W. Knox Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 W. Knox Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
419 W. Knox Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 W. Knox Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 W. Knox Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 419 W. Knox Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 419 W. Knox Rd. offers parking.
Does 419 W. Knox Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 W. Knox Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 W. Knox Rd. have a pool?
No, 419 W. Knox Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 419 W. Knox Rd. have accessible units?
No, 419 W. Knox Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 419 W. Knox Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 W. Knox Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

