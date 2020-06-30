4116 E. County Down Dr.

Amenities

Chandler 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom with Private Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN MARCH 6, 2020



2,988 Sq Ft - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath: Two Story Home in Beautiful Sun Groves - Soaring Ceilings, Oak Bannister Staircase - Large Open Kitchen with Massive Pantry and Butler Area - Inside Upstairs Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer - Huge Master Suite with Double Walk-in Closet, Master Bath Features Separate Shower/Tub and Double Sinks - Excellent Backyard with Covered Patio, Waterfall Pebble-Tech Pool with Full Pool Service Included & Fire Pit - Grass Front and Back - 2 Car Electric Garage.



INCLUDES: Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: RIGGS & LINDSAY - From Riggs go South on Lindsay, East on Peach Tree, North on Pearl, West on County Down Dr. to Property (On North Side of Street).



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler Water



SCHOOLS: Navarrete, Payne, Basha



$2,250.00 Rent + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per monthly

$2,250.00 Security Deposit

$600.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.

$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18



(Picture are from previous listing)



