Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

4116 E. County Down Dr.

4116 East County Down Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4116 East County Down Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Chandler 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom with Private Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN MARCH 6, 2020

2,988 Sq Ft - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath: Two Story Home in Beautiful Sun Groves - Soaring Ceilings, Oak Bannister Staircase - Large Open Kitchen with Massive Pantry and Butler Area - Inside Upstairs Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer - Huge Master Suite with Double Walk-in Closet, Master Bath Features Separate Shower/Tub and Double Sinks - Excellent Backyard with Covered Patio, Waterfall Pebble-Tech Pool with Full Pool Service Included & Fire Pit - Grass Front and Back - 2 Car Electric Garage.

INCLUDES: Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: RIGGS & LINDSAY - From Riggs go South on Lindsay, East on Peach Tree, North on Pearl, West on County Down Dr. to Property (On North Side of Street).

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler Water

SCHOOLS: Navarrete, Payne, Basha

$2,250.00 Rent + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per monthly
$2,250.00 Security Deposit
$600.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.
$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Picture are from previous listing)

(RLNE4691125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 E. County Down Dr. have any available units?
4116 E. County Down Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 E. County Down Dr. have?
Some of 4116 E. County Down Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 E. County Down Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4116 E. County Down Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 E. County Down Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4116 E. County Down Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4116 E. County Down Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4116 E. County Down Dr. offers parking.
Does 4116 E. County Down Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 E. County Down Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 E. County Down Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4116 E. County Down Dr. has a pool.
Does 4116 E. County Down Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4116 E. County Down Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 E. County Down Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 E. County Down Dr. has units with dishwashers.

