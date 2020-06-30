4116 E. County Down Dr.

Amenities
Chandler 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom with Private Pool - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN MARCH 6, 2020
2,988 Sq Ft - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath: Two Story Home in Beautiful Sun Groves - Soaring Ceilings, Oak Bannister Staircase - Large Open Kitchen with Massive Pantry and Butler Area - Inside Upstairs Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer - Huge Master Suite with Double Walk-in Closet, Master Bath Features Separate Shower/Tub and Double Sinks - Excellent Backyard with Covered Patio, Waterfall Pebble-Tech Pool with Full Pool Service Included & Fire Pit - Grass Front and Back - 2 Car Electric Garage.
INCLUDES: Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave & Washer/Dryer.
DIRECTIONS: RIGGS & LINDSAY - From Riggs go South on Lindsay, East on Peach Tree, North on Pearl, West on County Down Dr. to Property (On North Side of Street).
UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler Water
SCHOOLS: Navarrete, Payne, Basha
$2,250.00 Rent + 1.5% Chandler City Tax per monthly
$2,250.00 Security Deposit
$600.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month.
$50.00 Application Fee Per Adult Over the Age of 18
R.S.V.P. Realty
(Picture are from previous listing)
(RLNE4691125)