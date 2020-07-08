All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4032 S SANTA RITA Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4032 S SANTA RITA Place
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:43 AM

4032 S SANTA RITA Place

4032 South Santa Rita Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4032 South Santa Rita Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Quail Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Energy efficient Meritage home in prime chandler location of Quail Springs. Split bedroom floor plan features an expanded master retreat with private sitting room, dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower , and walk-in closet. Kitchen has raised panel maple cabinetry , granite countertops, island with breakfast bar and pendant lightings, S/S gas range, Microwave & dishwasher, spacious pantry and dining area. An over-sized great room opens up to the gourmet kitchen. Neutral decor throughout including diagonal tile floors in high traffic areas. Large cul-de-sac Conner lot bordering common area. Near 202 freeway, shopping center and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 S SANTA RITA Place have any available units?
4032 S SANTA RITA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4032 S SANTA RITA Place have?
Some of 4032 S SANTA RITA Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4032 S SANTA RITA Place currently offering any rent specials?
4032 S SANTA RITA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 S SANTA RITA Place pet-friendly?
No, 4032 S SANTA RITA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4032 S SANTA RITA Place offer parking?
Yes, 4032 S SANTA RITA Place offers parking.
Does 4032 S SANTA RITA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 S SANTA RITA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 S SANTA RITA Place have a pool?
No, 4032 S SANTA RITA Place does not have a pool.
Does 4032 S SANTA RITA Place have accessible units?
No, 4032 S SANTA RITA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 S SANTA RITA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 S SANTA RITA Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College