4032 S SANTA RITA Place

Energy efficient Meritage home in prime chandler location of Quail Springs. Split bedroom floor plan features an expanded master retreat with private sitting room, dual sink vanity, separate tub & shower , and walk-in closet. Kitchen has raised panel maple cabinetry , granite countertops, island with breakfast bar and pendant lightings, S/S gas range, Microwave & dishwasher, spacious pantry and dining area. An over-sized great room opens up to the gourmet kitchen. Neutral decor throughout including diagonal tile floors in high traffic areas. Large cul-de-sac Conner lot bordering common area. Near 202 freeway, shopping center and schools