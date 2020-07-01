All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3946 South Greythorne Way
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3946 South Greythorne Way

3946 South Greyhorne Way · No Longer Available
Location

3946 South Greyhorne Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 Bed + 2.5 Bath + 2,137 SF Home in Gated Montefino Village at Ocotillo - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, 2 story home in the highly desirable community of Montefino Village in the heart of Chandler. Upgraded open kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, praline maple cabinetrys, farmhouse sink and breakfast bar. Formal living and family rooms with electric fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
Upstairs is the master bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, his and her sinks, glass shower and large walk in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a loft perfect for a home office or childrens play area. Gorgeous wood-look laminate floors and new interior paint throughout. North facing, covered patio and private backyard are perfect to enjoy gorgeous Arizona sunsets having a BBQ with the built in natural gas grill, or a glass of wine by the gas fire pit while listening to the peaceful sound of the water fountain in this backyard get away. Montefino Village is an upscale, gated community located within the Ocotillo area of Chandler, featuring a heated pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, 27 hole championship golf course, tennis courts, walking/bike paths, multiple lakes and so much more. Walking distance to dining, shopping, schools and entertainment.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5668241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 South Greythorne Way have any available units?
3946 South Greythorne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 South Greythorne Way have?
Some of 3946 South Greythorne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 South Greythorne Way currently offering any rent specials?
3946 South Greythorne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 South Greythorne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3946 South Greythorne Way is pet friendly.
Does 3946 South Greythorne Way offer parking?
Yes, 3946 South Greythorne Way offers parking.
Does 3946 South Greythorne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 South Greythorne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 South Greythorne Way have a pool?
Yes, 3946 South Greythorne Way has a pool.
Does 3946 South Greythorne Way have accessible units?
No, 3946 South Greythorne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 South Greythorne Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 South Greythorne Way has units with dishwashers.

