3946 South Greythorne Way

3 Bed + 2.5 Bath + 2,137 SF Home in Gated Montefino Village at Ocotillo - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, 2 story home in the highly desirable community of Montefino Village in the heart of Chandler. Upgraded open kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counters, praline maple cabinetrys, farmhouse sink and breakfast bar. Formal living and family rooms with electric fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

Upstairs is the master bedroom w/ en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, his and her sinks, glass shower and large walk in closet, 2 secondary bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a loft perfect for a home office or childrens play area. Gorgeous wood-look laminate floors and new interior paint throughout. North facing, covered patio and private backyard are perfect to enjoy gorgeous Arizona sunsets having a BBQ with the built in natural gas grill, or a glass of wine by the gas fire pit while listening to the peaceful sound of the water fountain in this backyard get away. Montefino Village is an upscale, gated community located within the Ocotillo area of Chandler, featuring a heated pool and spa, clubhouse, fitness center, 27 hole championship golf course, tennis courts, walking/bike paths, multiple lakes and so much more. Walking distance to dining, shopping, schools and entertainment.



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



