Very nice turn-key unit. Furnished, everything you need except your toothbrush. 3 BR, 3rd BR is being used as an office with sofa/sleeper. Backs to greenbelt. Property is currently rented and not available for lease until 2/1/2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have any available units?
3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have?
Some of 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.