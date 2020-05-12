All apartments in Chandler
3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle

3935 Roundabout Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3935 Roundabout Circle, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice turn-key unit. Furnished, everything you need except your toothbrush. 3 BR, 3rd BR is being used as an office with sofa/sleeper. Backs to greenbelt. Property is currently rented and not available for lease until 2/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have any available units?
3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have?
Some of 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle offers parking.
Does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have a pool?
No, 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have accessible units?
No, 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 W ROUNDABOUT Circle has units with dishwashers.

