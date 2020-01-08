All apartments in Chandler
3930 S Nebraska St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3930 S Nebraska St

3930 South Nebraska Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

3930 South Nebraska Street, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Excellent 3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 car/1600 sqft remodeled home in Chandler. -
Quiet Cul de Sac lot, walking distance to Hamilton High School, 3 miles from the freeway, tons of shopping and restaurants less than a mile from the house, Intel just down the street, perfect location with lots of upgrades. NEW: paint, carpets, fixtures, appliances, windows, AC granite and quartz counter tops, and low maintenance front and back yards. 12 month lease, no pets please. Text Andy to see the home 480-274-7817

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 S Nebraska St have any available units?
3930 S Nebraska St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 S Nebraska St have?
Some of 3930 S Nebraska St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 S Nebraska St currently offering any rent specials?
3930 S Nebraska St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 S Nebraska St pet-friendly?
No, 3930 S Nebraska St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3930 S Nebraska St offer parking?
No, 3930 S Nebraska St does not offer parking.
Does 3930 S Nebraska St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3930 S Nebraska St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 S Nebraska St have a pool?
No, 3930 S Nebraska St does not have a pool.
Does 3930 S Nebraska St have accessible units?
No, 3930 S Nebraska St does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 S Nebraska St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 S Nebraska St does not have units with dishwashers.
