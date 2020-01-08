3930 S Nebraska St

Amenities

Excellent 3 bedroom/2.5 bath/2 car/1600 sqft remodeled home in Chandler. -

Quiet Cul de Sac lot, walking distance to Hamilton High School, 3 miles from the freeway, tons of shopping and restaurants less than a mile from the house, Intel just down the street, perfect location with lots of upgrades. NEW: paint, carpets, fixtures, appliances, windows, AC granite and quartz counter tops, and low maintenance front and back yards. 12 month lease, no pets please. Text Andy to see the home 480-274-7817



No Pets Allowed



