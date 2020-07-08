All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3925 W Butler Street

3925 West Butler Street · No Longer Available
Location

3925 West Butler Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful2-Bedroom plus Loftis located in Chandler at Price and the 202 in Heatherstone. With 1340 s.f. of living space this home offers a spacious living room, dining room and large loft overlooking the main floor.Mastersuite retreat with vanity, separate tub and shower and his/her closets. Other amenities include ceiling fans, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.Private lot, low maintenance front and back yardwith 2-patios, neutral colors and Community Swimming Pool. $1195 per month +5% tax/admin $1195 refundable deposit + $300 non-refundable Pets upon approval only with$300 non-refundable pet fee + $25 per month per pet Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 W Butler Street have any available units?
3925 W Butler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 W Butler Street have?
Some of 3925 W Butler Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 W Butler Street currently offering any rent specials?
3925 W Butler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 W Butler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3925 W Butler Street is pet friendly.
Does 3925 W Butler Street offer parking?
No, 3925 W Butler Street does not offer parking.
Does 3925 W Butler Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3925 W Butler Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 W Butler Street have a pool?
Yes, 3925 W Butler Street has a pool.
Does 3925 W Butler Street have accessible units?
No, 3925 W Butler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 W Butler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 W Butler Street has units with dishwashers.

