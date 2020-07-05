All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

3661 W LINDA Lane

3661 West Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3661 West Linda Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in this Beautiful Chandler home. Enter the home to Living and Formal Dining room with Soaring Ceilings. One full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Remodeled Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Quartz countertop. Kitchen Island. Pantry. Large Master Suite upstairs with a sitting area overlooking the luscious backyard. Master Bath has dual vanities, Garden tub and a spacious walk-in closet. Both upstairs bedroom have walk-in closets. Enjoy our beautiful Arizona Weather on your extended covered patio. Grassy backyard with mature trees and children play area. 3 car garage with built-in cabinets and newly epoxy sealed floor. Newly painted interior. Close to the loop 101 and 202. Kyrene School District. Landscape Service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 W LINDA Lane have any available units?
3661 W LINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 W LINDA Lane have?
Some of 3661 W LINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 W LINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3661 W LINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 W LINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3661 W LINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3661 W LINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3661 W LINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 3661 W LINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 W LINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 W LINDA Lane have a pool?
No, 3661 W LINDA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3661 W LINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 3661 W LINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 W LINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 W LINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.

