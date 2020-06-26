All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3650 East Hickory Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3650 East Hickory Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

3650 East Hickory Lane

3650 E Hickory Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3650 E Hickory Ln, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
3D TOUR****

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TRgKibKHHxP

BUILT NEW IN DECEMBER 2018. Consider a have-it-all lifestyle behind gates @ INSPIRATION. LENNAR Designer Home is located in one of the most desirable gated communities of all South Chandler. Everything is new & included w/today's efficiencies & tech! You won't be disappointed when you tour this home.

Super Functional 1,977 SF floor plan ft. 3 beds, 2.5 baths, living room and a loft, oversized private 2-car garage, expansive owner suite & open chefs kitchen. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Pkg w/gas range, Granite Counters, White Shaker Cabinetry w/Door Hardware at Kitchen & all Baths. NEW HOME Interior models Luxury Grey Tone Tile Flooring throughout lower level and plush carpet in bedrooms and loft! Half Bath on lower level. Custom Tile Work in Guest and Master Bathroom Tub/Shower, and So Much More.

NEW Frig/Washer/Dryer/water softener included! Play more w/zero yard maintenance, Tumbled Paver Hardscape at Private Side Yard & front/backyard spaces maintained by HOA. Landlord pays HOA. Also features a community pool and splash pad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 East Hickory Lane have any available units?
3650 East Hickory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 East Hickory Lane have?
Some of 3650 East Hickory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 East Hickory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3650 East Hickory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 East Hickory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3650 East Hickory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3650 East Hickory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3650 East Hickory Lane offers parking.
Does 3650 East Hickory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3650 East Hickory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 East Hickory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3650 East Hickory Lane has a pool.
Does 3650 East Hickory Lane have accessible units?
No, 3650 East Hickory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 East Hickory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 East Hickory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College