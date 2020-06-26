3650 East Hickory Lane

Amenities

3D TOUR****



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TRgKibKHHxP



BUILT NEW IN DECEMBER 2018. Consider a have-it-all lifestyle behind gates @ INSPIRATION. LENNAR Designer Home is located in one of the most desirable gated communities of all South Chandler. Everything is new & included w/today's efficiencies & tech! You won't be disappointed when you tour this home.



Super Functional 1,977 SF floor plan ft. 3 beds, 2.5 baths, living room and a loft, oversized private 2-car garage, expansive owner suite & open chefs kitchen. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Pkg w/gas range, Granite Counters, White Shaker Cabinetry w/Door Hardware at Kitchen & all Baths. NEW HOME Interior models Luxury Grey Tone Tile Flooring throughout lower level and plush carpet in bedrooms and loft! Half Bath on lower level. Custom Tile Work in Guest and Master Bathroom Tub/Shower, and So Much More.



NEW Frig/Washer/Dryer/water softener included! Play more w/zero yard maintenance, Tumbled Paver Hardscape at Private Side Yard & front/backyard spaces maintained by HOA. Landlord pays HOA. Also features a community pool and splash pad.



Contact us to schedule a showing.