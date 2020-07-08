All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

3644 W. Elgin St

3644 West Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3644 West Elgin Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3644 W. Elgin St Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE 6/15/2020!!! - Very clean, uncluttered, and well maintained 3 bedroom home on a very nice N/S lot close to 101/202 FWYS and Chandler Mall. Kyrene School District! Spacious living and family room with vaulted ceilings. Nice eat in kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Desert landscape in front and backyard, low maintenance.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3979329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 W. Elgin St have any available units?
3644 W. Elgin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 3644 W. Elgin St currently offering any rent specials?
3644 W. Elgin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 W. Elgin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3644 W. Elgin St is pet friendly.
Does 3644 W. Elgin St offer parking?
No, 3644 W. Elgin St does not offer parking.
Does 3644 W. Elgin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 W. Elgin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 W. Elgin St have a pool?
No, 3644 W. Elgin St does not have a pool.
Does 3644 W. Elgin St have accessible units?
No, 3644 W. Elgin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 W. Elgin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 W. Elgin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 W. Elgin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 W. Elgin St does not have units with air conditioning.

