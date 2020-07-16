All apartments in Chandler
3634 S Jasmine Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3634 S Jasmine Dr.

3634 South Jasmine Drive · (480) 213-7361
Location

3634 South Jasmine Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3634 S Jasmine Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2443 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
volleyball court
3634 S Jasmine Dr. Available 08/01/20 New built 4 bed 3 bath in core Chandler, ( Ocotillo and Arizona Ave ) - 2012 Build, like new! Highly upgraded home in gated subdivision near Hamilton High School. Quality Cachet built home with 2X6 construction, beautiful architecture, Stone faced exterior, private location near community park, BBQ, Basketball, Volleyball and greenbelt. 2 Bedrooms downstairs, including the master. Upstairs has two more bedrooms and a bonus room. Exquisite granite counters in the kitchen with SS appliances including refer and gas range. Upgraded staggered cabinets. Professionally landscaped. Patio extended with pavers. Close to all your shopping needs! Do not miss this one!

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 602-832-3147 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN

(RLNE3557481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 S Jasmine Dr. have any available units?
3634 S Jasmine Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 S Jasmine Dr. have?
Some of 3634 S Jasmine Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 S Jasmine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3634 S Jasmine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 S Jasmine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 S Jasmine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3634 S Jasmine Dr. offer parking?
No, 3634 S Jasmine Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3634 S Jasmine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 S Jasmine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 S Jasmine Dr. have a pool?
No, 3634 S Jasmine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3634 S Jasmine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3634 S Jasmine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 S Jasmine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 S Jasmine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
