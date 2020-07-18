All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

3554 S Jasmine Dr

3554 South Jasmine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3554 South Jasmine Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
volleyball court
Major Cross Streets are Arizona Avenue & Ocotillo Road
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,726
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Chandler home in gated community. This home features tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms, plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops with large island, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range and separate dining area. Large master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Backyard includes covered patio and block wall fence. Community includes walking trails, grassy common areas, volleyball and basketball courts, and play areas.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 S Jasmine Dr have any available units?
3554 S Jasmine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 S Jasmine Dr have?
Some of 3554 S Jasmine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 S Jasmine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3554 S Jasmine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 S Jasmine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3554 S Jasmine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3554 S Jasmine Dr offer parking?
No, 3554 S Jasmine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3554 S Jasmine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3554 S Jasmine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 S Jasmine Dr have a pool?
No, 3554 S Jasmine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3554 S Jasmine Dr have accessible units?
No, 3554 S Jasmine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 S Jasmine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 S Jasmine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
