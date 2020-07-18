3554 S Jasmine Dr

Amenities

Major Cross Streets are Arizona Avenue & Ocotillo Road

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,726

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis

No Application Fees! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Chandler home in gated community. This home features tile flooring in all high traffic areas, upgraded carpeting in bedrooms, plantation shutters and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops with large island, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas range and separate dining area. Large master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Backyard includes covered patio and block wall fence. Community includes walking trails, grassy common areas, volleyball and basketball courts, and play areas.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

