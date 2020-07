Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location Location Location, Remodeled home, split floor plan with huge backyard patio. This home features wood plank porclien floor througout, 16 inch tiled shower/tub. This home is walking distance for the chandler Fashoon mall, and is in the kyrene School district. Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in. No Cats! Pet must be approved by owner. Washer and Dryer Included, however they will not be replaced or repaired if they fail to work.