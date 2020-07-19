3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly gym pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in 55+ Gated Community. Home features brand new AC/Furnace, brand new water heater, brand new dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy the amazing community of Chandler Solera which features a community pool & spa, greenbelt, tennis courts, fitness center and clubhouse. *Monthly landscape includedProperty Available NowTenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $850/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin