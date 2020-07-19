3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in 55+ Gated Community. Home features brand new AC/Furnace, brand new water heater, brand new dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy the amazing community of Chandler Solera which features a community pool & spa, greenbelt, tennis courts, fitness center and clubhouse. *Monthly landscape includedProperty Available NowTenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $850/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin