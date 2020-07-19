All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place

3462 East Cherry Hills Place · No Longer Available
Location

3462 East Cherry Hills Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in 55+ Gated Community. Home features brand new AC/Furnace, brand new water heater, brand new dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy the amazing community of Chandler Solera which features a community pool & spa, greenbelt, tennis courts, fitness center and clubhouse. *Monthly landscape includedProperty Available NowTenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $850/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) 1 small dog only/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place have any available units?
3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place have?
Some of 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place currently offering any rent specials?
3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place is pet friendly.
Does 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place offer parking?
No, 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place does not offer parking.
Does 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place have a pool?
Yes, 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place has a pool.
Does 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place have accessible units?
No, 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3462 E CHERRY HILLS Place has units with dishwashers.
