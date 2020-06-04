3453 S CALIFORNIA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular freshly painted inside & out, 4bd/3 full bath with loft + office/den(or living room) on corner lot. Home boasts eat-in kitchen with kitchen island, downstairs bedroom, large loft area with desk, Oversized master with large master bath that includes dual sinks, separate shower/bath & walk-in closet. Major upgrades include granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, pre-wired surround sound, tile and lament wood floors, solar panel energy system to assist in reduction of energy bill, 3 car tandem garage, low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Washer/dryer included. Community parks. Conveniently located close to the 202 Freeway, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sports and school.