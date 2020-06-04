All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3453 S CALIFORNIA Street

3453 South California Street · No Longer Available
Location

3453 South California Street, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular freshly painted inside & out, 4bd/3 full bath with loft + office/den(or living room) on corner lot. Home boasts eat-in kitchen with kitchen island, downstairs bedroom, large loft area with desk, Oversized master with large master bath that includes dual sinks, separate shower/bath & walk-in closet. Major upgrades include granite counters, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, pre-wired surround sound, tile and lament wood floors, solar panel energy system to assist in reduction of energy bill, 3 car tandem garage, low maintenance backyard with covered patio. Washer/dryer included. Community parks. Conveniently located close to the 202 Freeway, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, sports and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street have any available units?
3453 S CALIFORNIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street have?
Some of 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3453 S CALIFORNIA Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street does offer parking.
Does 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street have a pool?
No, 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street have accessible units?
No, 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3453 S CALIFORNIA Street has units with dishwashers.
