341 W Aloe Place

Back On The Market - 'CUTE & COZY'' 3 bedroom (w/split master), 2 bath single family detached home with open floor plan and spacious 2 car garage. Excellent location in desirable Fox Crossing. Very close to Basha Elementary, San Tan Junior High and Hamilton High School and only minutes to Loop 202, 101 and I-10 freeway system. Family-friendly, safe, nice quiet, well lighted neighborhood. Beige carpet in bedrooms, wood flooring in the rest, 2 full baths with glass shower doors, ceiling fans, upgraded counter-tops, wired for cable or satellite, new efficiency A/C. Rental includes built-in microwave, refrigerator, and newer washer & dryer. Lots of extra closets. ''No pets and No smoking please'' Available starting on 11/01/2019..