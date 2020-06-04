All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 341 W Aloe Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
341 W Aloe Place
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

341 W Aloe Place

341 West Aloe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

341 West Aloe Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back On The Market - 'CUTE & COZY'' 3 bedroom (w/split master), 2 bath single family detached home with open floor plan and spacious 2 car garage. Excellent location in desirable Fox Crossing. Very close to Basha Elementary, San Tan Junior High and Hamilton High School and only minutes to Loop 202, 101 and I-10 freeway system. Family-friendly, safe, nice quiet, well lighted neighborhood. Beige carpet in bedrooms, wood flooring in the rest, 2 full baths with glass shower doors, ceiling fans, upgraded counter-tops, wired for cable or satellite, new efficiency A/C. Rental includes built-in microwave, refrigerator, and newer washer & dryer. Lots of extra closets. ''No pets and No smoking please'' Available starting on 11/01/2019..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 W Aloe Place have any available units?
341 W Aloe Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 W Aloe Place have?
Some of 341 W Aloe Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 W Aloe Place currently offering any rent specials?
341 W Aloe Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 W Aloe Place pet-friendly?
No, 341 W Aloe Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 341 W Aloe Place offer parking?
Yes, 341 W Aloe Place offers parking.
Does 341 W Aloe Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 W Aloe Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 W Aloe Place have a pool?
No, 341 W Aloe Place does not have a pool.
Does 341 W Aloe Place have accessible units?
No, 341 W Aloe Place does not have accessible units.
Does 341 W Aloe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 341 W Aloe Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College