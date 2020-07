Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill hot tub

Resort style living in this gorgeous, custom, single level 4 bed / 3.5 bath home in fantastic Chandler location! This home boasts an open floorplan with beautiful upgrades including granite, stone and marble throughout. Enjoy this dream backyard with a huge covered patio, sparkling pool and spa with water features, built in BBQ, putting green and firepit. Rent includes pool and landscaping services. Tenant responsible for bi-monthly pest control service.