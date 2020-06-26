All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 1 2020 at 6:08 PM

3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place

3297 East Blue Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

3297 East Blue Ridge Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Brooks Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Incredible single level home with fabulous floorplan on oversized lot! Home boasts 4 beds, 3.5 bath, game room & den/office with custom built-ins! Custom interior paint throughout, 18'' stone like tile with inlays, highly upgraded carpet, huge open kitchen with tons of storage & cooktop stove! Kitchen opens to family room with surround sound. Surround sound is also in gameroom & master bedroom. Master split with separate exit. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms! Formal living & dining room! Beautiful backyard with inground pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place have any available units?
3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place have?
Some of 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place currently offering any rent specials?
3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place pet-friendly?
No, 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place offer parking?
Yes, 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place offers parking.
Does 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place have a pool?
Yes, 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place has a pool.
Does 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place have accessible units?
No, 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3297 E BLUE RIDGE Place has units with dishwashers.
