3221 E Wisteria Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

Layton Lakes House!!! Minutes from freeways and shopping. Amazing floor features open great room, vaulted ceilings, 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen features gas stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets in twilight, and white quartz counter-tops. Layton Lakes offers many fantastic amenities that include a large community park with a scenic ramada, a fishing dock, jogging track, volleyball court, a large splash pad, and playground. Throughout the community you will find walking and jogging paths, equestrian trails, tennis and basketball courts, and a soccer field.