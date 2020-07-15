3221 E Wisteria Pl

Amenities
Layton Lakes House!!! Minutes from freeways and shopping. Amazing floor features open great room, vaulted ceilings, 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen features gas stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets in twilight, and white quartz counter-tops. Layton Lakes offers many fantastic amenities that include a large community park with a scenic ramada, a fishing dock, jogging track, volleyball court, a large splash pad, and playground. Throughout the community you will find walking and jogging paths, equestrian trails, tennis and basketball courts, and a soccer field.