All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3221 E Wisteria Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3221 E Wisteria Pl
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 AM

3221 E Wisteria Pl

3221 E Wisteria Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3221 E Wisteria Pl, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Layton Lakes House!!! Minutes from freeways and shopping. Amazing floor features open great room, vaulted ceilings, 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen features gas stainless steel appliances, staggered cabinets in twilight, and white quartz counter-tops. Layton Lakes offers many fantastic amenities that include a large community park with a scenic ramada, a fishing dock, jogging track, volleyball court, a large splash pad, and playground. Throughout the community you will find walking and jogging paths, equestrian trails, tennis and basketball courts, and a soccer field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 E Wisteria Pl have any available units?
3221 E Wisteria Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 E Wisteria Pl have?
Some of 3221 E Wisteria Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 E Wisteria Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3221 E Wisteria Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 E Wisteria Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3221 E Wisteria Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3221 E Wisteria Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3221 E Wisteria Pl offers parking.
Does 3221 E Wisteria Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 E Wisteria Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 E Wisteria Pl have a pool?
No, 3221 E Wisteria Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3221 E Wisteria Pl have accessible units?
No, 3221 E Wisteria Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 E Wisteria Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 E Wisteria Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College