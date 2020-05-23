3173 S Magnolia Lane

Amenities
Available now! This Beautiful Two Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home has almost 1750 square feet of living space and is located in the GATED Subdivision of Layton Lakes Inspiration. It boasts a Gorgeous off white Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Granite Countertops and Gas Stove. The Dining room looks out on a Private Yard with Artificial Turf for low maintenance. The Main Living Area is open and inviting with Wood Look Tile. The Master Bedroom has a on suite Master Bath with Granite, Off White Cabinets and Glass Shower Surround. The additional two bedrooms are carpet and spacious with a beautiful bathroom to share. Frig/Washer/Dryer included. Carpet upstairs. Washer/Dryer upstairs. Attached two car garage. Subdivision offers: Pool/Splash Pad/Parks. No Pets. Long term lease. Terms: Rent $1750, Sec Dep $1750, One time set up fee $150, App fee $55 per adult. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental or mortg history.