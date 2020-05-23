All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3173 S Magnolia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3173 S Magnolia Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3173 S Magnolia Lane

3173 S Magnolia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3173 S Magnolia Ln, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Available now! This Beautiful Two Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home has almost 1750 square feet of living space and is located in the GATED Subdivision of Layton Lakes Inspiration. It boasts a Gorgeous off white Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Granite Countertops and Gas Stove. The Dining room looks out on a Private Yard with Artificial Turf for low maintenance. The Main Living Area is open and inviting with Wood Look Tile. The Master Bedroom has a on suite Master Bath with Granite, Off White Cabinets and Glass Shower Surround. The additional two bedrooms are carpet and spacious with a beautiful bathroom to share. Frig/Washer/Dryer included. Carpet upstairs. Washer/Dryer upstairs. Attached two car garage. Subdivision offers: Pool/Splash Pad/Parks. No Pets. Long term lease. Terms: Rent $1750, Sec Dep $1750, One time set up fee $150, App fee $55 per adult. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good credit, good rental or mortg history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3173 S Magnolia Lane have any available units?
3173 S Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 S Magnolia Lane have?
Some of 3173 S Magnolia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 S Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3173 S Magnolia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 S Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3173 S Magnolia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3173 S Magnolia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3173 S Magnolia Lane does offer parking.
Does 3173 S Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3173 S Magnolia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 S Magnolia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3173 S Magnolia Lane has a pool.
Does 3173 S Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 3173 S Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 S Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3173 S Magnolia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College