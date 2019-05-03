All apartments in Chandler
317 W SWAN Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:09 PM

317 W SWAN Drive

317 West Swan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 West Swan Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arden Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2-story 3631 sq. ft. home is located in one of the most sought-after Chandler communities. This home is situated on a great interior lot with awonderful floor plan. Nice neighborhood, great community amenities, convenient shopping facilities, easy access to highways (101,202) and excellent schoolsmake the home a great place to live. It's a must-see home with the following features: Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage; lovely formal livingroom and dining room; large family room with entertainment niche; gorgeous upgraded gourmet kitchen featuring classic cherry cabinet with staggering upper,attractive granite counter top with large kitchen island, and separate breakfast nook; upgraded 18'' ceramic tile flooring throughout the first-story. Move-in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 W SWAN Drive have any available units?
317 W SWAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 W SWAN Drive have?
Some of 317 W SWAN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 W SWAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
317 W SWAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 W SWAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 317 W SWAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 317 W SWAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 317 W SWAN Drive offers parking.
Does 317 W SWAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 W SWAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 W SWAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 317 W SWAN Drive has a pool.
Does 317 W SWAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 317 W SWAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 317 W SWAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 W SWAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
