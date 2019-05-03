317 W SWAN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 2-story 3631 sq. ft. home is located in one of the most sought-after Chandler communities. This home is situated on a great interior lot with awonderful floor plan. Nice neighborhood, great community amenities, convenient shopping facilities, easy access to highways (101,202) and excellent schoolsmake the home a great place to live. It's a must-see home with the following features: Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage; lovely formal livingroom and dining room; large family room with entertainment niche; gorgeous upgraded gourmet kitchen featuring classic cherry cabinet with staggering upper,attractive granite counter top with large kitchen island, and separate breakfast nook; upgraded 18'' ceramic tile flooring throughout the first-story. Move-in ready