3160 E DORAL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

STUNNING MODEL PERFECT HOME* FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE*UPGRADED COUNTERTOPS AND MAPLE CABINETS*GAS RANGE FOR COOKING*MICROWAVE*KITCHEN ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR*EAT-IN NOOK AND FORMAL DINING/LIVING AREA*16 INCH TILE AND WOOD LIKE FLOORING THROUGHOUT*CEILING FANS AND RECESSED LIGHTING*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE*STONE EXTERIOR FINISH*OVERSIZED CORNER LOT*NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE*UPGRADED POOL WITH PEBBLE SHEEN FINISH*SELF CLEANING AND WATER FEATURE* GRASS REAR YARD*LARGE COVERED PATIO*2X6 CONSTRUCTION COMMUNITY PARK WITH POOL AND CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUND*GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION*CLOSE TO SHOPPING*I-10 AND LOOP 202.