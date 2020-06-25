All apartments in Chandler
3160 E DORAL Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 12:17 PM

3160 E DORAL Drive

3160 East Doral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3160 East Doral Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
STUNNING MODEL PERFECT HOME* FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE*UPGRADED COUNTERTOPS AND MAPLE CABINETS*GAS RANGE FOR COOKING*MICROWAVE*KITCHEN ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR*EAT-IN NOOK AND FORMAL DINING/LIVING AREA*16 INCH TILE AND WOOD LIKE FLOORING THROUGHOUT*CEILING FANS AND RECESSED LIGHTING*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE*STONE EXTERIOR FINISH*OVERSIZED CORNER LOT*NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE*UPGRADED POOL WITH PEBBLE SHEEN FINISH*SELF CLEANING AND WATER FEATURE* GRASS REAR YARD*LARGE COVERED PATIO*2X6 CONSTRUCTION COMMUNITY PARK WITH POOL AND CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUND*GOLF COURSE SUBDIVISION*CLOSE TO SHOPPING*I-10 AND LOOP 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 E DORAL Drive have any available units?
3160 E DORAL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 E DORAL Drive have?
Some of 3160 E DORAL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 E DORAL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3160 E DORAL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 E DORAL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3160 E DORAL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3160 E DORAL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3160 E DORAL Drive offers parking.
Does 3160 E DORAL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 E DORAL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 E DORAL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3160 E DORAL Drive has a pool.
Does 3160 E DORAL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3160 E DORAL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 E DORAL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 E DORAL Drive has units with dishwashers.
