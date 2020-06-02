3110 S Mingus Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome -2.5 Bathrooms. - Do you wish to live in an amazing gated community? This house is surrounded by greenery and lakes.The town-house leads into a open family room with luxury tiled flooring.The kitchen comes with stain-less appliances,dark granite top and brown cabinets. Carpets lead to the 2nd floor, to the left is spacious master bed room with attached large bathroom,the walk-in shower comes with beautiful tile. Separate sinks and lots of storage.To the other side of stairs leads to two other rooms and a bathroom with two sinks and storage.The house is mostly lite with caned lights.This property comes with very spacious side patio too.There is a community pool, play areas, and much more.This is an amazing place to live in.



Excellent Property, Easy to show, Text Listing Agent Jennifer Asis 480-213-7361 for showings. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult.

Owner disclosures not available.

Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now.

$200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.



(RLNE2667765)