All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3110 S Mingus Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3110 S Mingus Dr.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

3110 S Mingus Dr.

3110 South Mingus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3110 South Mingus Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhome -2.5 Bathrooms. - Do you wish to live in an amazing gated community? This house is surrounded by greenery and lakes.The town-house leads into a open family room with luxury tiled flooring.The kitchen comes with stain-less appliances,dark granite top and brown cabinets. Carpets lead to the 2nd floor, to the left is spacious master bed room with attached large bathroom,the walk-in shower comes with beautiful tile. Separate sinks and lots of storage.To the other side of stairs leads to two other rooms and a bathroom with two sinks and storage.The house is mostly lite with caned lights.This property comes with very spacious side patio too.There is a community pool, play areas, and much more.This is an amazing place to live in.

Excellent Property, Easy to show, Text Listing Agent Jennifer Asis 480-213-7361 for showings. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult.
Owner disclosures not available.
Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now.
$200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.

(RLNE2667765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 S Mingus Dr. have any available units?
3110 S Mingus Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 S Mingus Dr. have?
Some of 3110 S Mingus Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 S Mingus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3110 S Mingus Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 S Mingus Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 S Mingus Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3110 S Mingus Dr. offer parking?
No, 3110 S Mingus Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3110 S Mingus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 S Mingus Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 S Mingus Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3110 S Mingus Dr. has a pool.
Does 3110 S Mingus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3110 S Mingus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 S Mingus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3110 S Mingus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College