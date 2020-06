Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Very clean 4BD + Loft house conveniently located in walking distance from Galveston Elementary School and Boys & Girls Club near downtown Chandler. New paint and brand new carpet. Many upgrades including stainless double sink, ceiling fans, and light fixtures. Spacious Master closet, covered patio, pantry, storage space under the stairs, and so much more! MUST COME AND SEE!