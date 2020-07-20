All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3064 E Winged Foot Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3064 E Winged Foot Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

3064 E Winged Foot Dr

3064 East Winged Foot Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3064 East Winged Foot Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Chandler at Gilbert and Riggs. Home offers plenty of 18" tile, vaulted ceilings, 2" faux wood blinds, and two-tone paint.

You'll love the eat-in Kitchen, with an island, walk-in pantry, built in microwave, dishwasher, range, and tons of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room with ceiling fan. A large formal Living / Dining Room off the entry is perfect for entertaining.

Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Hall Bath also includes two sinks. Laundry Room offers additional storage cabinets.

Big backyard with covered patio and plenty of grass for kids or pets. Easy care desert landscaping in front yard. Automatic watering system. Two car garage with opener.

Springfield Lakes community offers a huge park with heated pool, covered playground and basketball court. Great Chandler schools! Plenty of nearby shopping options.

Please review rental requirements at http://www.propertyaz.com/rental_requirements.html.
Available as a one or two year lease with $1,600 security deposit. Please contact Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com for details or to schedule a time to view this wonderful home.

$35 non-refundable application fee
All occupants age 18+ must complete online application at www.PropertyAZ.com
$1600 refundable security deposit
$250 pet deposit (per approved pet)
$200 administrative fee at move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3064 E Winged Foot Dr have any available units?
3064 E Winged Foot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3064 E Winged Foot Dr have?
Some of 3064 E Winged Foot Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3064 E Winged Foot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3064 E Winged Foot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3064 E Winged Foot Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3064 E Winged Foot Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3064 E Winged Foot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3064 E Winged Foot Dr offers parking.
Does 3064 E Winged Foot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3064 E Winged Foot Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3064 E Winged Foot Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3064 E Winged Foot Dr has a pool.
Does 3064 E Winged Foot Dr have accessible units?
No, 3064 E Winged Foot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3064 E Winged Foot Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3064 E Winged Foot Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College