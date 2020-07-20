3064 E Winged Foot Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Chandler at Gilbert and Riggs. Home offers plenty of 18" tile, vaulted ceilings, 2" faux wood blinds, and two-tone paint.



You'll love the eat-in Kitchen, with an island, walk-in pantry, built in microwave, dishwasher, range, and tons of cabinets and counter space. Kitchen opens to spacious Family Room with ceiling fan. A large formal Living / Dining Room off the entry is perfect for entertaining.



Spacious Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Hall Bath also includes two sinks. Laundry Room offers additional storage cabinets.



Big backyard with covered patio and plenty of grass for kids or pets. Easy care desert landscaping in front yard. Automatic watering system. Two car garage with opener.



Springfield Lakes community offers a huge park with heated pool, covered playground and basketball court. Great Chandler schools! Plenty of nearby shopping options.



Please review rental requirements at http://www.propertyaz.com/rental_requirements.html.

Available as a one or two year lease with $1,600 security deposit. Please contact Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com for details or to schedule a time to view this wonderful home.



$35 non-refundable application fee

All occupants age 18+ must complete online application at www.PropertyAZ.com

$1600 refundable security deposit

$250 pet deposit (per approved pet)

$200 administrative fee at move in