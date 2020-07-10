All apartments in Chandler
3024 N Evergreen St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3024 N Evergreen St

3024 North Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

3024 North Evergreen Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
guest suite
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
guest suite
For Additional Photos SEE: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/q19gunnjv9827dq/AACCFh-mxhvuXCLUgH-7tVHQa?dl=0
Perfect opportunity to own a property on Evergreen with tons of initial equity and several ways to capitalize on the opportunity. Renovate to flip with an easy light or full rehab. Live or hold/rent with just a few light touches as well.
3 Active flips on the same side of street in the mid 400ï¿½??s are providing plenty of attention for this midtown area. Hardwood floors in common areas and new double paned windows are just some of the workable existing features.
3/2 main house with large added laundry room and separate 4th room flexible as guest suite, mother in law, all permitted and included in assessor 1887 sq. ft. Large patio, good sized backyard and large lot which backs to PCC. This home has a great footprint to blow out the wall from kitchen to living. There is a large 2C and plenty of existing curb appeal to work with.
Located in between Phoenix Country Club & Cheery Lynn Historic district is this wonderful mid-century neighborhood with a midtown location convenient to everything.
Contact Ryan Chenoweth for more details: 602-312-7926
3024 N Evergreen St Phoenix AZ 85014
1,887 SQ FT
3 Bedroom ï¿½?? 4th bedroom potential
2 Bathroom
1954 Build

Price: $295,000 NET to Seller

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 N Evergreen St have any available units?
3024 N Evergreen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 N Evergreen St have?
Some of 3024 N Evergreen St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 N Evergreen St currently offering any rent specials?
3024 N Evergreen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 N Evergreen St pet-friendly?
No, 3024 N Evergreen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3024 N Evergreen St offer parking?
No, 3024 N Evergreen St does not offer parking.
Does 3024 N Evergreen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 N Evergreen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 N Evergreen St have a pool?
No, 3024 N Evergreen St does not have a pool.
Does 3024 N Evergreen St have accessible units?
No, 3024 N Evergreen St does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 N Evergreen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 N Evergreen St does not have units with dishwashers.

