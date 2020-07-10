Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning guest suite

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry guest suite

For Additional Photos SEE: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/q19gunnjv9827dq/AACCFh-mxhvuXCLUgH-7tVHQa?dl=0

Perfect opportunity to own a property on Evergreen with tons of initial equity and several ways to capitalize on the opportunity. Renovate to flip with an easy light or full rehab. Live or hold/rent with just a few light touches as well.

3 Active flips on the same side of street in the mid 400ï¿½??s are providing plenty of attention for this midtown area. Hardwood floors in common areas and new double paned windows are just some of the workable existing features.

3/2 main house with large added laundry room and separate 4th room flexible as guest suite, mother in law, all permitted and included in assessor 1887 sq. ft. Large patio, good sized backyard and large lot which backs to PCC. This home has a great footprint to blow out the wall from kitchen to living. There is a large 2C and plenty of existing curb appeal to work with.

Located in between Phoenix Country Club & Cheery Lynn Historic district is this wonderful mid-century neighborhood with a midtown location convenient to everything.

Contact Ryan Chenoweth for more details: 602-312-7926

3024 N Evergreen St Phoenix AZ 85014

1,887 SQ FT

3 Bedroom ï¿½?? 4th bedroom potential

2 Bathroom

1954 Build



Price: $295,000 NET to Seller