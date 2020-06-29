All apartments in Chandler
3010 E. Horseshoe Dr.

3010 East Horseshoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3010 East Horseshoe Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Brooks Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Chandler Beauty with Pool in Great Location! - Enter this beautiful 4 bed / 2.5 bath through the private courtyard. Kitchen is a chef's dream with upgraded appliances to include double ovens built in microwave & gas stove top, cherry oak cabinets, granite countertops and kitchen island. Split floorplan is perfect for privacy to the master bedroom. Masterbath can be your personal spa w/ double sinks and separate shower & tub. Ceilings fans through out and tile in all the right places. Backyard can be your personal oasis with pool, rock waterfall feature and grassy area. This home has it all!!

Total monthly rent will be $2492. This includes tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy and taxes if applicable. Security deposit is $2700, Cleaning deposit $700 and Pet fee is dependent on "FIDO" score from PetScreening.com. No pet? - then no fee but you still must use PetScreening.com. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property and a $20 fee for PetScreening.com if you have pets. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us button, fill out your information and schedule your showing online.

(RLNE5496888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. have any available units?
3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. have?
Some of 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. offer parking?
No, 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. has a pool.
Does 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 E. Horseshoe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
