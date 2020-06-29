3010 E. Horseshoe Dr.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool hot tub

Chandler Beauty with Pool in Great Location! - Enter this beautiful 4 bed / 2.5 bath through the private courtyard. Kitchen is a chef's dream with upgraded appliances to include double ovens built in microwave & gas stove top, cherry oak cabinets, granite countertops and kitchen island. Split floorplan is perfect for privacy to the master bedroom. Masterbath can be your personal spa w/ double sinks and separate shower & tub. Ceilings fans through out and tile in all the right places. Backyard can be your personal oasis with pool, rock waterfall feature and grassy area. This home has it all!!



Total monthly rent will be $2492. This includes tenant admin fee and mandatory renters insurance policy and taxes if applicable. Security deposit is $2700, Cleaning deposit $700 and Pet fee is dependent on "FIDO" score from PetScreening.com. No pet? - then no fee but you still must use PetScreening.com. Application fee is $65 per person for anyone 18 and older who will be living in the property and a $20 fee for PetScreening.com if you have pets. For rental qualifications go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select the Rentals tab at the top of the page. To schedule a viewing go to www.DesertMastersRealty.com, select Rentals, select I want to view DMR Rentals then select the Contact Us button, fill out your information and schedule your showing online.



(RLNE5496888)