All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2973 East Indian Wells Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2973 East Indian Wells Place
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

2973 East Indian Wells Place

2973 East Indian Wells Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2973 East Indian Wells Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Very nice 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in the heart of Chandler. Two separate living areas, split floor plan and separate dining area. Stunning kitchen with large breakfast bar, lots of cabinets and countertop space, walk-in pantry, and recessed lighting. The home offers new blinds, wood-look tile in all the right places! 2-car garage. Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 East Indian Wells Place have any available units?
2973 East Indian Wells Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2973 East Indian Wells Place currently offering any rent specials?
2973 East Indian Wells Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 East Indian Wells Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2973 East Indian Wells Place is pet friendly.
Does 2973 East Indian Wells Place offer parking?
Yes, 2973 East Indian Wells Place offers parking.
Does 2973 East Indian Wells Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2973 East Indian Wells Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 East Indian Wells Place have a pool?
No, 2973 East Indian Wells Place does not have a pool.
Does 2973 East Indian Wells Place have accessible units?
No, 2973 East Indian Wells Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 East Indian Wells Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2973 East Indian Wells Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2973 East Indian Wells Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2973 East Indian Wells Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College