Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

2957 S COLORADO Street

2957 South Colorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

2957 South Colorado Street, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming 4bd/3 bth in new Paseo Place community. Ready for immediate move-in. Luxurious touches & upgrades. High end stainless steel appliances,landscaping,gas range,42'' recessed cabinets. Eat at kitchen island flush with beautiful granite countertops & under-mount sink, tile & upgraded carpet/pad in all the right places, ceiling fans thru out. Front load washer/dryer, water softener/RO system,tankless water heater, blinds & a lot more. Den/bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, loft upstairs. Oversized master with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes 2 sink vanity. 5 Star Energy Rated. Community pool/park. Conveniently located near the 202 Freeeway,shopping,restaurants,entertainment,sports and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 S COLORADO Street have any available units?
2957 S COLORADO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2957 S COLORADO Street have?
Some of 2957 S COLORADO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 S COLORADO Street currently offering any rent specials?
2957 S COLORADO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 S COLORADO Street pet-friendly?
No, 2957 S COLORADO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2957 S COLORADO Street offer parking?
Yes, 2957 S COLORADO Street offers parking.
Does 2957 S COLORADO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2957 S COLORADO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 S COLORADO Street have a pool?
Yes, 2957 S COLORADO Street has a pool.
Does 2957 S COLORADO Street have accessible units?
No, 2957 S COLORADO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 S COLORADO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2957 S COLORADO Street has units with dishwashers.

