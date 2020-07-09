2957 S COLORADO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Charming 4bd/3 bth in new Paseo Place community. Ready for immediate move-in. Luxurious touches & upgrades. High end stainless steel appliances,landscaping,gas range,42'' recessed cabinets. Eat at kitchen island flush with beautiful granite countertops & under-mount sink, tile & upgraded carpet/pad in all the right places, ceiling fans thru out. Front load washer/dryer, water softener/RO system,tankless water heater, blinds & a lot more. Den/bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet, loft upstairs. Oversized master with large walk-in closet. Master bathroom includes 2 sink vanity. 5 Star Energy Rated. Community pool/park. Conveniently located near the 202 Freeeway,shopping,restaurants,entertainment,sports and school.