2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane

2901 South Tumbleweed Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286 Carino Estates
620 Fico Score minimum. Landscaping included!Rush in to see this property located in a highly desirable Chandler location! Great layout and design with a Split floorplan and a den in the middle. Garden in the backyard all while enjoying the privacy of having just one neighbor on this corner lot. This home has tile in all of the high traffic areas as well as a greatroom floorplan for entertaining. Wood shutter in all windows and a security screen at the entry to take advantage of the spring and fall weather. Hurry and schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
