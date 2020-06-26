All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane

2901 South Tumbleweed Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2901 South Tumbleweed Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
620 Fico Score minimum. Landscaping included!Rush in to see this property located in a highly desirable Chandler location! Great layout and design with a Split floorplan and a den in the middle. Garden in the backyard all while enjoying the privacy of having just one neighbor on this corner lot. This home has tile in all of the high traffic areas as well as a greatroom floorplan for entertaining. Wood shutter in all windows and a security screen at the entry to take advantage of the spring and fall weather. Hurry and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane have any available units?
2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane have?
Some of 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane offers parking.
Does 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane have a pool?
No, 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane have accessible units?
No, 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 S TUMBLEWEED Lane has units with dishwashers.
