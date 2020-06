Amenities

Remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo with 2-car garage in Terraces at Tiburon. This move-in ready unit has brand new paint, flooring, an updated kitchen, bathrooms and fixtures. Condo features 2 spacious master suites both with dual sinks and walk-in closets. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a full-sized washer and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Enjoy the gorgeous green belts and a community pool. This unit is a must see!