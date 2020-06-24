All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2872 E TYSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2872 E TYSON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2872 E TYSON ST

2872 East Tyson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2872 East Tyson Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2872 E TYSON ST Available 03/18/19 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home located near Gilbert and Ray - Lots of nice upgrades! Ceramic tile through out except bedrooms, granite counter tops, oak cabinets and large breakfast bar. Updated master bathroom with slate floor, glass block window, double sinks, and garden tub. Custom paint throughout, 2.5 car garage. No smoking inside home. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **Restricted dog breeds**

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE2708305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 E TYSON ST have any available units?
2872 E TYSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2872 E TYSON ST have?
Some of 2872 E TYSON ST's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 E TYSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2872 E TYSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 E TYSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2872 E TYSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 2872 E TYSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2872 E TYSON ST offers parking.
Does 2872 E TYSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 E TYSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 E TYSON ST have a pool?
No, 2872 E TYSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 2872 E TYSON ST have accessible units?
No, 2872 E TYSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 E TYSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2872 E TYSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College