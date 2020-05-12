Amenities

2851 S Tumbleweed Lane Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Enjoy your resort style backyard with NONE of the WORK. POOL, PEST CONTROL and LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! Gorgeous 4 bedroom + 5 bed option downstairs. 3 FULL bathrooms including one downstairs. Shutters in the beautiful entry way and decorative paint throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances that opens to lovely family room. HUGE master bedroom with upgraded bathroom and walk in closet. Nice sized bedrooms and TONS of storage. French doors open up to your own little piece of paradise. Private pool, lovely sitting areas, large grass area and double gate.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2613107)