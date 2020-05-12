All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2851 S Tumbleweed Lane

2851 South Tumbleweed Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2851 South Tumbleweed Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2851 S Tumbleweed Lane Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Enjoy your resort style backyard with NONE of the WORK. POOL, PEST CONTROL and LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! Gorgeous 4 bedroom + 5 bed option downstairs. 3 FULL bathrooms including one downstairs. Shutters in the beautiful entry way and decorative paint throughout. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances that opens to lovely family room. HUGE master bedroom with upgraded bathroom and walk in closet. Nice sized bedrooms and TONS of storage. French doors open up to your own little piece of paradise. Private pool, lovely sitting areas, large grass area and double gate.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2613107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane have any available units?
2851 S Tumbleweed Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane have?
Some of 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2851 S Tumbleweed Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane offer parking?
No, 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane has a pool.
Does 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane have accessible units?
No, 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2851 S Tumbleweed Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
